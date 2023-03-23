Irish rugby players become World Cup favorites

“Everyone hates England.” With that remark, Irish-Australian winger Mack Hansen had put the tense British Isles derby on edge. The Irish were not lacking in confidence, after victories against France, Italy, Wales and Scotland. What still mattered was a victory over England, The old enemy who is in a rugby crisis. Last weekend, the English suffered a historic defeat against France at home: at Twickenham rugby stadium it was 53-10.

The English in Dublin wanted to prevent such a beating. At Lansdowne Road they even took a 6-0 lead after two penalties from Owen Farrell, but the hope of a hit didn’t last long. After more than half an hour, with a 6-3 deficit, Josh van der Flier made his mark. The Irish player of the year skillfully passed the ball to Dan Sheehan, who scored the game’s first try. Shortly before the break, England player Charlie Ewels received a highly controversial red card.

Playing with one more man, the Irish claimed a comfortable second-half victory, reclaiming the Six Nations throne from France. Ireland are now number one in the world rankings and are among the favorites for the World Cup, which will take place in France later this year. He won three of his four games against the All Blacks, New Zealand’s once unbeatable team. At the end of last year, he also beat reigning world champions South Africa. Interesting detail: the coach of Ireland, Andy Farrell, is the father of the English captain.

The strength of Irish rugby is surprising as Gaelic football and hurling have traditionally been the island’s major sports. Rugby was once considered an imported sport by the English ruler.

One of the great men among the Irish is Van der Flier, alias The Dutch Disciple. His Dutch paternal grandparents had come to Ireland in the 1950s to open a radiator factory. At the end of last year, the 29-year-old flanker was voted the best player in the world.