Japan defeats defending champions USA to win World Baseball Classic
Japan has won the World Baseball Classic (WBC) for the third time. In the final, the Japanese baseball players were too strong for the United States (3-2). The United States won the previous edition of the prestigious WBC in 2017, the only baseball tournament in which Major League professionals also participate.
Homeruns from Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto, among others, helped Japan take the lead. In round nine, superstar Shohei Ohtani swept the win off the mound. With a few fastballs, the Japanese pitcher knocked out American captain Mike Trout, also his teammate with the Los Angeles Angels. Japan also won the first two editions of the WBC, in 2006 and 2009. In 2013, the Dominican Republic won.
Ohtani was named MVP, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Before the game against the Americans, he also played an important role in putting his team on edge with a speech. “I told them to stop and admire the American team. Of course, the team is made up of famous names and superstars. All Japanese guys know them. But I didn’t want them to become passive. I said show respect, but stay aggressive and confident.”
The Americans opened the scoring in the stadium of the MLB club Miami Marlins, but the Japanese came back strong afterwards. Ohtani was delighted with the overall victory. “It’s the best tournament for me. I love the atmosphere and everything that goes with it.”
The Dutch Kingdom team started the WBC with two wins but then lost twice and got stuck in the group stage. Orange reached the semi-finals in 2013 and 2017.
