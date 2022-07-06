Minions: How Gru Became Super Villain (Minions: The Rise Of Gru) attracted more than 100,000 visitors last weekend, generating a turnover of 1 million euros. It’s also the best opening weekend for an animated film since the pandemic began. Including the previews on June 24, the film has now collected just under 2 million euros with nearly 200,000 visitors.

The Minions Movie is now in theaters in 2D, 3D, and 4D. In the original version and spoken in Dutch.

In the United States, the film also opened at number one, earning the best ever opening on the July 4 weekend at $127.9 million. Worldwide, Minions: The Rise Of Gru grossed over $200 million in its opening weekend.

Now that more than a decade has passed since the original release of Despicable Me, young Gen Zers, who were the franchise’s original target audience, are flocking to the new film in costume in a style that has become a TikTok viral trend. This trend is also going viral in the Netherlands.

The film is produced by Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination in collaboration with Janet Healy and Chris Renaud. Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions) will be directed by Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan de Val (The Pet Secrets movies) as co-directors.