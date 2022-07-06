Age 19

instagram @taliaryder

In short Dancer. Actress. Almost marine biologist. Combines indie dramas with blockbusters.

in the long run In fact, Talia Ryder planned to be a dancer or a marine biologist. Until she goes to Matilda went to watch on Broadway, after which she begged her mother to be allowed to audition, and she managed to get a role in the musical with her sister. Since then, she has invested herself fully in this new vocation. With success. At seventeen, she made her film debut in the acclaimed indie drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always as Skylar, a teenage girl who accompanies her cousin on a road trip to New York to have an abortion without her parents’ consent. Soon after, roles in the music video at Olivia Rodrigo followed Déjà vuSteven Spielberg’s update on West Side Story and the horror movie Master†

She is currently increasing her chances of teen idolatry with Hello, goodbye and everything elsea Netflix romantic comedy about two high school sweethearts who swore off at the end of high school, produced by the creators of the hugely popular To all the boys I’ve loved beforefranchise. And then there’s a ballet drama starring Diane Kruger and a Hitchcockian teen comedy starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke. Ryder’s IMDb page takes on grotesque proportions for a teenager.

A random quote ‘Since the very hard rehearsal process of Matilda I dare to call myself an actress, dancer and singer without any problem.

Can be seen in Hello, goodbye and everything else, starting this week on Netflix.