Netflix Daily: De Luizenmoeder arrives on Netflix, Paradise PD renewed for the last season – Netflix France

The Lice Mother: Movie is coming to Netflix. The closing film will be available for viewing on the streaming service starting July 28. Meanwhile, a fourth and final season of Paradise PD has also been ordered. It should be at the end of this year.

De Luizenmoeder: the film on the way to Netflix

The Lice Mother: Movie is coming to Netflix. The series was a big hit on television and last year the series officially concluded with a theatrical film. The film will be available on Netflix from July 28. In the film, we see how Professor Ank has to restore order after the sudden loss of director Anton. In the current situation, however, this is proving more difficult than expected.

Paradise PD renewed for final season on Netflix

Paradise PD will soon be back for another season. The fourth and final season is expected on Netflix at the end of 2022. According to a spokesperson, even the release date for the very last episodes is already known. It would be like this on December 16. The final season will shake things up by including live action scenes.

Chesapeake Shores season finale has a release date

Chesapeake Shores returns once again this summer. The beloved romantic drama series is slated for a sixth season, which will bring Abby O’Brien’s story to an end. Hallmark, the channel where the series airs in the United States, has announced a start date.

Max Verstappen will be featured again in F1: Drive to Survive



Max Verstappen will be seen much more in Formula 1: Drive to Survive in the coming year. In the Royal Class documentary series, the Dutchman was rarely seen in his world title year. He spoke, but was not closely followed. It will be different next year.

