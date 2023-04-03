Miedema has lost the last glimmer of hope of a World Cup appearance

Miedema is the Dutch footballers’ all-time top scorer with 95 goals in 115 international appearances. She was injured in December during Arsenal’s match in the Champions League against Olympique Lyonnais. A few weeks earlier, her friend and England team-mate Beth Mead also suffered a cruciate ligament injury. “Beth is a month ahead in terms of recovery, which is frustrating for me. I see her doing things that I can’t do yet,” Miedema told the BBC. Mead still has a slim chance of qualifying for the World Cup. “Although something of a miracle has to happen if she wants to be fit on time,” Miedema said.