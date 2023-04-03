Supreme Bezzecchi records his first MotoGP victory in the Argentinian rain | Sport Other

Marco Bezzecchi won his first MotoGP victory on Sunday. The Italian was supreme on a soggy circuit at the Argentine Grand Prix.

Bezzecchi immediately took the lead at the start. The Ducati satellite team rider of nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi then took victory at the Termas de Río Hondo circuit.

Bezzecchi, 24, left Frenchman Johann Zarco about four seconds behind. Spaniard Álex Márquez, brother of six-time world champion Marc Márquez, completes the podium.

Marc Márquez himself had to miss the race in Argentina. He had surgery earlier this week for a broken right thumb. Márquez suffered the injury in the season-opening race in Portugal.

Defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia crashed out in Argentina with eight rounds remaining while racing in second place. The Ducati rider, who won both the sprint and main race at the start of the season in Portugal last week, had to hand over the championship lead to Bezzecchi.

The MotoGP season continues in two weeks with the United States Grand Prix at the Austin circuit.

