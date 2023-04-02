Sloten’s Sisca Folkertsma returns to Orange. National coach Andries Jonker: ‘I don’t know her yet, but the pictures looked promising’

Soccer star Sisca Folkertsma from Sloten reappears for the Dutch national team after his second long injury spell.

National coach Andries Jonker has called up the 25-year-old midfielder for international matches against Germany and Poland. They will be played respectively on April 7 and 11 in Sittard and Rotterdam (Sparta stadium). Germany is second in the world ranking.

Folkertsma plays in France for the best club Girondins de Bordeaux. She previously played for Sleat, ONS and SC Heerenveen, among others. In November 2021, she seriously injured her knee for the second time in her career. She has worn the Orange shirt 12 times.

Jonker says he has yet to see the Sloten soccer star (back in competition for 4 months) play with his own eyes. ,,I don’t know Folkertsma yet, but the pictures I saw of her looked promising,’ Jonker says. ,,She is still on her way back from her injury, but we are very curious to know where she is now. These international matches provide a great opportunity to see her in action.”

Four Friesian players

The national coach calls on four other Friesian players. They are record international Sherida Spitse from Sneek (Ajax), striker Tiny Hoekstra from Rinsumagast (Ajax), Fenna Kalma from Haskerhorne (FC Twente’s top scorer) and full-back Kerstin Casparij from Heerenveen (Manchester City).

Jonker has called up 26 players, including 11 from the Premier League. Wieke Kaptein makes her debut. She plays at FC Twente, which provides 5 players. Ajax deliver 4. Jackie Groenen is missing due to injury. Orange are preparing for the World Cup, which begins on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The Netherlands will face Portugal, USA and Vietnam in the group stage.