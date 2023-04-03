England footballers now play in blue shorts for fear of leaks | Sport Other
English football players now play in blue instead of white shorts. The Football Association FA appear to be responding to the wishes of the players, who previously indicated that the white shorts weren’t exactly useful during menstruation.
At last year’s European Championship, players Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway had already urged clothing sponsor Nike to replace the white shorts over fears of leaks. At that time, he was not heard from.
Now that the FA and Nike are still adjusting the shorts, it appears on Monday during the presentation of the kit for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. But the two parties do not give an explanation for the color change.
England are not the first team to change the color of the shorts after players raised concerns. Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion women’s teams no longer play in white shorts and the Irish rugby union players announced a kit adjustment last month.
Adjusted Wimbledon dress code
The white shorts discussion started last year at Wimbledon, where players must always play in white.
The organization of the Grand Slam tournament will change the strict regulations. From the next edition, tennis players will also be allowed to wear dark underwear during their matches, so that they can feel less anxiety during their period.
England’s female soccer players won the European title last year under national coach Sarina Wiegman and now the world title is the ‘lionesses’ target. The World Cup begins on July 20. The final is a month later.
