FIFA wants equal prize money for women and men at 2027 World Cup

“Public broadcasters in major countries are offering $100 million or more to broadcast the Men’s World Cup, but only $1 million or even less for the Women’s World Cup,” Infantino said. “At the same time, taxpayers accuse FIFA of not ensuring equal pay. But if the companies that want to broadcast the tournament offer us a hundred times less money, while the viewing figures are not lower by 100% but only 20 or 25%, how can we deal with it?We fight for and with women.