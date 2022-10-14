McLaughlin will also run 400 meters: Femke Bol rival wants world record

14 okt 2022 om 17:01Update: 31 minuten geleden

Femke Bol will probably have less to do with Sydney McLaughlin, her big competitor in the 400 meters hurdles in the coming period. The American world record holder wants to focus more on the 400 meters, to also aim for the world record on this distance. The best time has been standing since 1985.

By our sports writers

“The world record has been around for so long and no one has really come close to it,” McLaughlin, 23, said in an interview with NBC Sports. “I would like to see what I could do in this area.”

The American will therefore focus less on the 400 hurdles. “I don’t think I’m going to give up the 400m hurdles yet, but I want to focus on the 400m as well.”

The world’s best time in the women’s 400 meters is the oldest record in track and field in a sprint event. In 1985, Marita Koch, who played for East Germany, clocked 47.60 seconds. Since then, no one has come within half a second of that time.

Koch’s record dates from the period when many sports records were dropped due to doping. But the German has never tested positive and has denied ever using doping.

Sydney McLaughlin became world champion in 2022 in the 4×400 meters with the American team. Photo: Getty Images

McLaughlin is Bol’s biggest competitor.

McLaughlin is in a class of his own in the 400m hurdles and Bol’s biggest competitor. In recent years, the American has won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene, USA.

McLaughlin also broke the world record at 50.68. Her last race without hurdles was in 2018, when she finished with a personal best of 50.07.

Bol won bronze in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Games and only had to put up with McLaughlin at the World Cup. Until and including the 2024 Games, she will mainly focus on the 400 hurdles and play little on the 400 hurdles. She became European champion in both distances in August.

At the World Championships in Eugene, McLaughlin clocked a split time of 47.91 in the 4×400 meters, the portion in which she won gold with the United States. It is the seventh fastest time in the history of the relay.

Prijzenkast McLaughlin WK Doha 2019: Zilver 400 meter horden

WK Doha 2019: Goud 4×400 meter estafette

Olympische Spelen Tokio: Goud 400 meter horden

Olympische Spelen Tokio: Goud 4×400 meter estafette

WK Eugene 2022: Goud 400 meter horden

WK Eugene 2022: Goud 4×400 meter estafette

