It’s the very different schedule of the United States Formula 1 Grand Prix

Two weeks after Max Verstappen won his second world title in Japan, it’s already time for the next weekend on the calendar: the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Due to the time difference, we are of course dealing with a different schedule. Read everything you need to know for the Grand Prix in this article.

From next season, the United States will have no less than three races on the calendar, but this season, we still have to settle for two. Earlier this year, of course, we already drove the Miami Grand Prix, and now it’s time for the United States Grand Prix. Last year Max Verstappen managed to quite unexpectedly win here in a bloodcurdling race as the circuit seemed to be more prey for Mercedes. With the win, he managed to saddle up for the ultimate world title. Can he repeat that this weekend?

Circuit of the Americas

The Circuit of the Americas was introduced to the calendar in 2012 and ever since then drivers have been happy with the layout and the challenge the track has to offer. Lewis Hamilton in particular is expected to head to Texas with great pleasure with five wins to his name, including four in a row between 2014 and 2017, Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas won the remaining races before the circus was forced to skip Austin in 2020.

The circuit is indeed one of a kind. Hermann Tilke’s design is inspired by well-known curves from other circuits. Turns 3-6, for example, are reminiscent of Silverstone’s famous Maggotts and Beckett, while turns 7 and 8 are based on Interlagos’ Senna-S. According to many pilots, the first sector is fast and exciting, while the second and third sectors are a little slower and require more technique from the coxswains. Turn 10 is also interesting. Drivers get there at full speed to a point where it looks like the track ends uphill. The runners suddenly start a section there, which is why it is also called “the end of the world”.

United States Grand Prix Schedules

Due to considerable time differences with the United States, we work on a quite different schedule in Austin. It becomes night work during certain sessions. On Friday we will only start with the first free practice at 9:00 p.m. and the second free practice will start at 0:00 a.m. On Saturday, we start again at 9:00 p.m. We won’t know the pole position winner until Sunday, as qualifying starts at 00:00. Sunday’s race takes place at a more subdued time: at 9 p.m. the lights go out for the United States Grand Prix.

Calendar overview

friday 21 october



First free practice: 9 p.m.

Saturday October 22



Second free try: 0h00



Third free try: 9 p.m.

Sunday October 23



Qualification: 0h00



Race: 9 p.m.

