Jos Verstappen: Max is the best
At home in front of the television, Jos Verstappen watched his son Max become Formula 1 world champion in Japan for the second time. Senior Verstappen had the largely self-taught driver on the phone shortly after the tumultuous race. “I said he was the best. But I say that almost every weekend,” the proud dad told verstappen.com. “Max knows what he’s doing. And that’s what makes him so good.”
Verstappen, 50, accompanies his son in most of the Grand Prix. However, after last week’s race in Singapore, he returned home. “I needed it, I think. My wife and kids are at home and that’s basically why I’m not in Japan. But I don’t need to be there to celebrate and be happy either. But it happens. He’s doing it himself now, so I’m looking for the matches.”
After the finish it was unclear for minutes if Max Verstappen had already won the world title, also because his rival Charles Leclerc had been given a time penalty. Formula 1 proclaimed the Dutchman world champion, but according to Red Bull, a miscalculation had been made. “I didn’t know exactly what it was,” Jos said. “I had contact with the team and manager Raymond Vermeulen. And finally the redeeming word came.”
In two weeks, Verstappen senior will again be present at the United States GP. “I think there’s going to be a little party there one night.”
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”