PSV conclude cooperation with Austin FC under the watchful eye of Queen Máxima

09 sep 2022 om 17:09Update: een maand geleden

PSV will work intensively with American Austin FC in the coming years, they announced on Friday. The two clubs will share their knowledge in the field of football technology, in order to strengthen their position in the international football landscape.

By our sports writers

The signatures were added on Friday under the watchful eye of Queen Máxima, who is currently on a work trip to the United States. King Willem stayed in the Netherlands because of pneumonia.

“Internationalization is an important pillar of PSV,” commercial director Frans Janssen says on the club website about the collaboration with Austin FC.

“Austin FC is a young professional club with potential and a vast backcountry. This makes them an interesting partner. By sharing our knowledge of football with each other, both clubs can grow,” Janssen said.

Queen Máxima shakes hands with Dutch forward Danny Hoesen, who has played for Austin FC since December 2020. Photo: ANP

“American football is growing rapidly”

The clubs want to share their knowledge in the field of scouting, training and education. “The conversations we had with PSV left a great impression,” said Austin FC technical director Claudio Reyna. “Soccer in America is developing rapidly,” continues the American international 112 times. “PSV are aware of this and I am convinced that the club can benefit from this collaboration.”

Austin FC is the youngest professional club in the southern United States and has a Dutch striker under contract with former Ajax player Danny Hoesen. The club has been playing in the Western Conference of MLS, the highest American league, since 2021. It currently occupies second place.

Ajax also works with various foreign clubs, but not in the United States. The Amsterdam side signed Mexico’s CF Pachuca last month.

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayedWe do not have permission for necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.

Wijzig cookie-instellingen