Max Verstappen will be featured again in F1: Drive to Survive – Netflix UK

Max Verstappen will be seen much more in Formula 1: Drive to Survive in the coming year. In the Royal Class documentary series, the Dutchman was rarely seen in his world title year. He spoke, but was not closely followed. It will be different next year.

Verstappen in Drive to Survive

Verstappen criticized the documentary in the early years of Drive to Survive and was therefore unwilling to cooperate. that will now change, as he had a conversation with the manufacturers. This was announced by the current world championship leader ahead of the British Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver also appears to be on his way to the world title this year.

had a good conversation

“We had a short but good conversation,” he signed off. AD on. “I told them what I thought was wrong in the past. I want to have a little more say in how I’m portrayed, rather than giving an interview and not knowing what they’re going to do with it. It needs to be a little more realistic and I want to have a little more control over that.

Popularity in the United States

Four seasons of Drive to Survive have already appeared, especially in the United States, this has attracted Formula 1. This is also why Verstappen is happy to join again. “I don’t like being in the front, but I understand that they want to see me in Drive to Survive. This Netflix series helps enormously in the popularity of the sport, especially in the United States. I don’t mind playing a part in this, but on my terms. It should be good for both parties. The new season of F1: Drive to Survive will carry over the current season and will arrive on Netflix in mid-March 2023.



