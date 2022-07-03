From August 25, 2022 Bodies, bodies, bodies, to be seen in Dutch cinemas. This new theatrical film is director Halina Reijn’s first international production about a party that went off the rails of a group of wealthy 20-somethings, including Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova and Pete Davidson. The film is currently getting 96% on rotten tomatoes† See below trailer†

Bodies, bodies, bodies

When a group of rich 20-somethings throw a hurricane party at a remote villa, a game spirals out of control. The film gives a refreshingly fun look at fake backstabbing friends and a party that goes completely off the rails.

The cast includes Amandla Stenberg (The hate you give), Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace and Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island†

The film is directed by Halina Reijn from a screenplay by Sarah DeLappe. The film screened at the South by South West festival and was very well received in the United States. The film received excellent reviews from variety† IndieWire and The Hollywood Reporter† Queen said:

†[It’s] like Mean Girls meets Lord of the Flies. The characters’ stress levels are not helped by the arrival of a hurricane, which cuts off power to the mansion. Electricity fails, so [they] pretty much getting together in nature, surrounded by so-called Facebook and Instagram friends,” says Borat Oscar-nominated actress and Bodies Bodies cast member Maria Bakalova. “But are they really friends?”

The film Bodies, bodies, bodies will be in cinemas in the Netherlands from August 25, 2022.

