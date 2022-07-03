

New data shows that ads can be a good addition to Netflix. The streaming service is currently working to implement this capability for subscribers.

By adding ads to any of its subscription forms (those without ads will continue to exist), the streaming service hopes to bounce back and grow rather than shrink.

“We ignored a lot of consumers; people who say, ‘Hey, Netflix is ​​too expensive for me and I don’t mind the ads at all'” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently admitted as much. “We’re adding the option of ads. Not to Netflix as you know it now.”

Netflix launches this new model “in the next two years”† Now data shows HBO Max is doing well. A survey of 1,600 adults in the United States found that 28% of people subscribed to HBO Max with ads simply because it’s cheaper.

This bodes well for Netflix. For Netflix, that could mean growth is well and truly back, as a large chunk of HBO Max subscribers would like.