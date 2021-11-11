Red Bull has a good series with three double platforms. In Turkey, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finished second and third, respectively, and they finished first and third in both the United States and Mexico. Red Bull has been doing excellent business at both the Drivers Championship and the Constructors Championship, but team consultant Helmut Marco is very keen to take that one step further.

When asked if Red Bull was going to have a double victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Marco could not suppress a laugh: “Yes, we’ve been chasing it since 2016, so now’s the time”, it sounds in the conversation with Germany. RTL. At the 2016 Malaysian Grand Prix, Red Bull was on two high steps with two drivers. Daniel Ricciardo, preceded by Max Verstappen.