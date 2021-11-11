Marco creates the ultimate goal for GP Brazil: “It’s time!”
Red Bull has a good series with three double platforms. In Turkey, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finished second and third, respectively, and they finished first and third in both the United States and Mexico. Red Bull has been doing excellent business at both the Drivers Championship and the Constructors Championship, but team consultant Helmut Marco is very keen to take that one step further.
When asked if Red Bull was going to have a double victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Marco could not suppress a laugh: “Yes, we’ve been chasing it since 2016, so now’s the time”, it sounds in the conversation with Germany. RTL. At the 2016 Malaysian Grand Prix, Red Bull was on two high steps with two drivers. Daniel Ricciardo, preceded by Max Verstappen.
Marco counts Perez
Knowing that Perez has done very well in past races, Marco now dares to set that goal. He is of Mexican fame. “Since the Grand Prix in Monza, he has consistently been on stage. However, he still struggled with a point penalty and threw a spanner into a false tactical call-up job in Russia, but in qualifying, for example, he is getting better and better.”
“We saw in the races that he was very strong, especially in the second half. It turned out to be very exciting with Louis Hamilton (in Mexico, ed.),” Continues Marco, who played Potass in the race. The title battle is unanswered: “Of course you have Valteri Potos. Some days he’s invincible, other days he’s nowhere. I hope that trend continues for a while”, Austrian laughs.
