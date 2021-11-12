Fri. Nov 12th, 2021

Marco creates the ultimate goal for GP Brazil: "It's time!" Marco creates the ultimate goal for GP Brazil: “It’s time!” 2 min read

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 92
Harris meets Macron in hopes of reconciliation after submarine Harris meets Macron in hopes of reconciliation after submarine 1 min read

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 98
The Netherlands will suspend foreign investment in coal, oil and gas The Netherlands will suspend foreign investment in coal, oil and gas 2 min read

Thelma Binder 4 days ago 210
'Structural additional investment in research and development will generate half a per cent additional growth for the Netherlands' ‘Structural additional investment in research and development will generate half a per cent additional growth for the Netherlands’ 2 min read

Thelma Binder 4 days ago 130
China warns US against reckless intervention China warns US against reckless intervention 1 min read

Thelma Binder 5 days ago 79
Chinese Singles Day, the world's largest shopping event, is going tough Chinese Singles Day, the world’s largest shopping event, is going tough 2 min read

Thelma Binder 5 days ago 208

Mother saves 5-year-old son from cougar clutches in US Mother saves 5-year-old son from cougar clutches in US 1 min read

Maggie Benson 3 hours ago 35
Bladelnaren criticizes the location of the new rapid cycle path, alderman: “it's not good to do something like this” | Campine Bladelnaren criticizes the location of the new rapid cycle path, alderman: “it’s not good to do something like this” | Campine 3 min read

Phil Schwartz 3 hours ago 45
Maori forest fires reflected in the ice in Antarctica Maori forest fires reflected in the ice in Antarctica 3 min read

Queenie Bell 3 hours ago 37
Timmermans highlights personal importance at Glasgow Climate Summit • Closing day protests Timmermans highlights personal importance at Glasgow Climate Summit • Closing day protests 1 min read

Harold Manning 3 hours ago 48