BERLIN (Reuters) – France, the United Kingdom and Germany are keen to accelerate Iran’s nuclear program. With the further enrichment of uranium, Iranian nuclear weapons production is approaching, fearing three people who have signed a nuclear deal between Iran, several major countries and the European Union.

That is why the three countries said in a statement issued by the German Foreign Ministry on Thursday that Iran should resume talks on its nuclear program soon and stop violating the agreement.

Iran is enriching uranium, raising concerns over reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Iranians have not been able to properly explain that it has anything to do with nuclear weapons.

Nuclear deal 2015

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran agreed with China, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, the United States and the European Union to explore the country’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting US sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump tightened sanctions. He withdrew from the agreement, which turned out to be a dead letter.

The parties met for the first time this year since Joe Biden became president of the United States. In June, however, negotiations to wait for the outcome of the Iranian presidential election stalled.