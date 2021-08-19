Osaka resigned from Roland Cros in May, saying his media duties would damage his mental health. The current number two in the world lost Wimbledon after a series of depression and anxiety attacks. He was part of the Olympics, but was eliminated in the third round. The match in Cincinnati returns to the WTA Tour.

“I wonder why I don’t want to talk to the press,” Osaka said BBC. “Because I’m scared, sometimes I’ve seen the headlines of failed players, described as ‘a slump’ or ‘they’re not that big anymore’?”

Haiti in Afghanistan

The Japanese said he struggled to appreciate the positive aspects of his success at the time. “It’s an achievement to have people who want to come to my game and watch me play. It’s not clear to me when I realized it, but at some point I stopped seeing it as an achievement. It made me ungrateful.”

“Looking at how the world is, how it is in Haiti (her father’s homeland was hit by a major earthquake and storm) and Afghanistan, I like to hit the tennis ball in the United States more than I do in the shoes of others.”

During her first press conference in three months, the second place in the world cried tears on Monday night, when a journalist asked her why media interests served her well.

