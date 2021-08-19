Thu. Aug 19th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

The Netherlands is doing all it can to get out of Kabul The Netherlands is doing all it can to get out of Kabul 2 min read

The Netherlands is doing all it can to get out of Kabul

Thelma Binder 8 hours ago 55
Flight delayed with Dutch evictees க் Croningen camp set up for emergency shelter Flight delayed with Dutch evictees க் Croningen camp set up for emergency shelter 2 min read

Flight delayed with Dutch evictees க் Croningen camp set up for emergency shelter

Thelma Binder 16 hours ago 91
UK Inflation is declining - finance UK Inflation is declining – finance 2 min read

UK Inflation is declining – finance

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 51
14 Norwegians return home from Afghanistan 14 Norwegians return home from Afghanistan 1 min read

14 Norwegians return home from Afghanistan

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 68
Security: Several flights to Kabul Security: Several flights to Kabul 2 min read

Security: Several flights to Kabul

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 67
Americans lower flag at embassy in Afghanistan | Abroad The Americans unfurled the flag at the embassy in Afghanistan abroad 2 min read

The Americans unfurled the flag at the embassy in Afghanistan abroad

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 72

You may have missed

Prince Harry returns to UK to record Netflix Prince Harry returns to UK to record Netflix 2 min read

Prince Harry returns to UK to record Netflix

Maggie Benson 3 mins ago 1
Residents of Leidschendam Noord most bothered by loitering youngsters and waste issues Residents of Leidschendam Noord most bothered by loitering youngsters and waste issues 2 min read

Residents of Leidschendam Noord most bothered by loitering youngsters and waste issues

Phil Schwartz 4 mins ago 2
Still no response to protest against US participation in the 4x400m final | sport Still no response to protest against US participation in the 4x400m final | sport 2 min read

Still no response to protest against US participation in the 4x400m final | sport

Queenie Bell 5 mins ago 2
Forest fires in France and Greece not yet under control Forest fires in France and Greece not yet under control 2 min read

Forest fires in France and Greece not yet under control

Harold Manning 8 mins ago 8