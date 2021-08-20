The exodus of Dutch and Afghans from Kabul has been slow. The situation around the airport was dangerous and one of the Dutch military transport planes that should have brought people to safety Broke yesterday. No airlift yet.

Meanwhile, time is running out because Americans want to leave Afghanistan by September 1st. Like the rest of the world, the Netherlands is completely dependent on the United States for its emissions. U.S. forces capture Kabul airport on Monday amid unrest after the Taliban came to power.

The flight from Kabul to the Netherlands may carry 19 people

Again, the Dutch evacuation plane took off from the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday. The 19 people on board are said to be the final target of the Netherlands, but this has not yet been confirmed. The plane landed at the end of the evening, but a Defense Ministry spokesman could not say where it was for security reasons. The ministry said on Twitter that there were about 50 passengers on board. Earlier on Thursday, the same plane landed with 69 Germans and 9 Dutchmen. The final destination of that flight has not been released. The safety airlift for flights departing from Kabul is currently in the Ministry of Defense. According to the schedule, there will be one flight back and forth to the safe airport three times a day. The Ministry of Defense has two C-130 transport aircraft for this purpose. One of them is currently defective.

Departures must go to the airport under their own authority



Outgoing Defense Minister Ank Bijleweld wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives on Wednesday night that the Netherlands would continue to carry out departure flights until US troops control the airport. Departures then have to go to the airport under their own authority. ‘There is no possibility of taking people to Afghanistan.’

But people invited to evacuate find it very difficult to reach the airport. The Taliban are building roadblocks not only because thousands of people have gathered around Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing the country by plane. Several Dutch and Afghans were reported to have been deported on their way to the airport.

According to Australian media, a translator working for Australians was shot in the leg at a Taliban checkpoint. An Afghan diplomat who contacted Drew tells of a friend who was not allowed to cross the border because the Taliban did not want Americans to take their wives.

Americans seem to be hard on themselves



In addition, the Americans seem to be taking a tough stance against Afghanistan, which wants to enter the airport. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghan citizens are currently not allowed to enter the airport, and only those with US or European passports are allowed. The Taliban announced that 12 people had been killed in and around the airport since Sunday.

The Netherlands has expelled about 60 people since the Taliban appeared at the gates of Kabul last weekend. Last night, a military transport plane carrying eighty people, including 69 Germans and 9 Dutch, took off from Kabul. According to the Ministry of Defense, more flights will follow.

As far as is known, the Netherlands has not yet brought Afghanistan to the defense. It is difficult for them to reach the emergency number of the embassy. It is unclear how many more will be evicted. Anyway, there are 102 translators who are already allowed to come to the Netherlands. A few dozen Afghans are eligible for family reunion.

The Taliban have begun the hunt



The group of people who want to evict the Netherlands is also bigger now than it was earlier this week. The House of Representatives enforced the expulsion of all Afghans, journalists, activists and staff of aid organizations working for the Dutch or working with them. The cabinet promises to do so, with the warning that people should be in a ‘severe and miserable’ situation. It is not clear how they will prove this.

Meanwhile, the Taliban are reportedly on the hunt for the ousted government or Afghanistan, which has worked for Western nations and organizations. The New York Times reports this based on a secret UN document. The Taliban will go door-to-door to find the men and search the crowd at the airport.