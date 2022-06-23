Maggie series trailer on Disney Plus

The future is about to unfold. The All-New Original Series maggie, will soon be available on Disney Plus Netherlands. Look below trailer†

Maggie series on Disney Plus

It’s hard enough being a single young woman in today’s world – it’s harder when you’re also a psychic. Maggie has real psychic abilities, which means she regularly sees the future of her friends, relatives, clients, and random strangers on the street. But when she begins to glimpse her own destiny at the same time as she meets an unexpected man, her life becomes even more complicated. Can you fall in love if you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen it coming…

Maggie stars Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Leonardo Nam, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney and Chris Elliott.

Justin Adler and Maggie Mull are writers and executive producers. Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton are also executive producers. The series is based on the short film by Tim Curcio.

The 13 episodes of maggie will premiere on Hulu in the United States on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The series will appear on Disney Plus in the Netherlands.

FOLLOW US

Do you want to be kept informed of the latest news throughout the week? So keep an eye on our page or follow Entertainment Corner Facebook† instagram† Twitter and pinterest† This way you stay informed of the latest news about your favorite movies and series.