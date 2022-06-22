‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ premieres this week on Disney+



The Marvel Studios movie is coming this week Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness already on Disney+. Wednesday to be exact; Starting today, you can watch the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the streaming service.

marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a huge box office success. The film still seems to be hitting the $1 billion mark, and it’s the tenth (!) film from Marvel Studios in the United States to turn in a very impressive showing.

$400 million

In the United States only, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness namely already proven to be good for a box office earning of $400 million. Which makes him the tenth in the MCU to achieve this feat.

The film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was important, because it shows more of the multiverse, a story that was set up with series such as Loki and Wanda Visionbut also the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Below we list a few things about the cast and the film for you:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

: Sam Raimi |: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong |: June 22 onIn Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unveils the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. With the help of heroes known and new, Doctor Strange explores the perilous realities and expanses of the multiverse and faces a mysterious new enemy.