Long-awaited U.S. UFO report contains no evidence of extraterrestrials

For decades, US Navy pilots have seen phenomena in the sky that they cannot explain. Earlier, the Pentagon also confirmed that several images leaked in the past are genuine.

No American technology

But what the pilots saw, is still not clear, according to the New York Times. Many are eagerly awaiting the release of this report this month, which the newspaper is already writing about. Even politicians are now taking the possibility of extraterrestrials seriously, reports correspondent Erik Mouthaan: