Long-awaited U.S. UFO report contains no evidence of extraterrestrials
For decades, US Navy pilots have seen phenomena in the sky that they cannot explain. Earlier, the Pentagon also confirmed that several images leaked in the past are genuine.
No American technology
But what the pilots saw, is still not clear, according to the New York Times. Many are eagerly awaiting the release of this report this month, which the newspaper is already writing about. Even politicians are now taking the possibility of extraterrestrials seriously, reports correspondent Erik Mouthaan:
The article reports that none of the observed phenomena were caused by the US military or US technology. The intelligence services were barely able to draw any conclusive conclusions.
russian or chinese
They suspect, however, that at least some of the mysterious phenomena may have been Russian or Chinese military technologies.
For example, a few years ago, Russia shocked the world by presenting a new generation of “hysonic” missiles, which would be capable of piercing any form of defense. Intelligence takes into account that in some cases this may have been the explanation.