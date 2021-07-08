Critically acclaimed Srebrenica released in US – Current Cinema

Srebrenica’s popular film “Quo Vadis, Aida? », In which the Belgian Johan Heldenbergh plays among others a role, was bought by a major American distributor. Supert Ltd has acquired the rights to the Bosnian-Dutch co-production and is expected to release the drama in the United States during the year, Dutch co-producer N279 reported.

Director Jasmila Žbani¿’s film is about the fall of Srebrenica and the ensuing genocide perpetrated by Bosnian Serb troops. He killed over 7,000 Muslim boys and men. Many Dutch actors can be seen in the film, such as Raymond Thiry, Reinout Bussemaker and Juda Goslinga. They embody the Dutch peacekeepers who were to protect the inhabitants of the enclave. Belgian actor actor Johan Heldenbergh (54) also plays a supporting role in ‘Quo vadis, Aida?’ as Commander Thom Karremans.

The critically acclaimed film has already won numerous awards in recent months, including the Audience Award at the Rotterdam International Film Festival. The film is also shortlisted for the Oscar for best foreign language film. Drama is this year’s entry for Bosnia. (Belgium / Belgium)