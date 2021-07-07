Jill Biden on the cover of Vogue

Jill Biden (70) is on the cover of the August issue of American ‘Vogue’. In the accompanying interview, the First Lady of the United States talks about her upbringing, husband Joe Biden (78) and what it’s like to be a First Lady.

“I’m quite surprised at the number of comments on what I’m wearing or how my hair looks.”

On the cover, Jill wears a dark blue Oscar de la Renta floral dress. The earrings are from luxury brand Tiffany & Co. Other photos accompanying the magazine’s interview show her husband Joe, as well as her grandchildren Naomi, Finnegan, Hunter, Maisy and Natalie. In several photos, Joe and Jill hold each other lovingly.

In the interview, Jill also talks about her choice of clothes. “I like to choose from a diverse group of designers. When I was planning my inauguration outfits, this is one of the things I really took into account in my choices, ”says the first lady, who says he loves wearing a lot of young, emerging and diverse designers.

However, Jill doesn’t care much about the criticism she receives about her clothes. “Oh, great,” she cynically says, when the interviewer points out that there is an Instagram account that tracks all of the First Lady’s clothing choices. “I’m quite surprised at the number of comments on what I’m wearing or how my hair looks.”

She is also referring to the so-called ‘fishnet door’ that appeared after the first lady wore fishnet tights, which many people believe are far too young for her. “It’s amazing how much attention people pay to every little detail. And it wasn’t fishnet. It wasn’t lace. It was just really nice tights.”

