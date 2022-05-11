Live Business Streaming Service | customer first

The Danish-born startup is growing rapidly, with recent expansions in the UK and the US. Biites responds to the growing need for brands to reach the public with quality films.

“At Biites, we are also seeing a huge appetite from consumers to watch high-quality, ad-free videos. And that presents a huge opportunity for brands,” says Postma, who also believes longer content has a future.” The public has little time for you if you’re irrelevant. Consumers spend many hours on streaming services every month, which means they really have time for good stories.

Long form content

DFDS, Rental Cars, Macallan, Carlsberg, Jaguar, and Velux, among others, use Biites to distribute quality long-form video content. For the Dutch launch, Justdiggit, The Post, FBTO, DELA, LvB, Axioma, HCSS (The Hague Center for Strategic Studies) and CameraNu.nl have joined this list. Negotiations are currently underway with other major parties.

Postma: ‘Biites is not targeted by competing brands and the viewer is not disturbed in their viewing experience by advertisements. Content is carefully curated to ensure quality and to accommodate longer, high-quality movies. Plus, it’s specially designed for long videos, creating a different viewing experience.”

Guaranteed views

Postma is confident in the Biites business model: “You can buy your own channel from Biites, but the most common variant used in Denmark and the UK is pay-per-view. Companies publish their video on Biites.com and buy a guaranteed number of content views on the platform. Such a view can be applied from thirty seconds, but also from one hundred and twenty seconds. Depending on your objective, the length of your video and of course the budget. Biites ensures these guaranteed views through online trailer campaigns. This means that in addition to the views on Biites, you also have a large number of views on various carefully selected media.

The Biites global video platform is the “home of branded programming” that provides brands and content creators with access to an ad-free streaming service available to users around the world. Biites is the place for brand storytelling. The Copenhagen-based company provides an uninterrupted, brand-safe, 100% viewable marketing platform to advertisers for global and local branded video content.