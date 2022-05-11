The Miami Grand Prix beats the audience figures in the United States

Last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix was one big American party. The race around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is one of two American races on the calendar this season, Austin will follow later. Anyway, the Miami race was a great success.

The stands around the track were packed and it was obvious the sport was growing in popularity in the United States. Part of that, of course, is down to Netflix’s hit series Drive to Survive. Last weekend’s all-new Grand Prix was also a ratings cannon in the huge country across the ocean.

The Miami Grand Prix broke an audience record in the United States last weekend. ESPN broadcast the race and said yesterday that an average of 2.6 million people watched the race, a new record in the country. The audience even peaked at 2.9 million people and that shattered the previous record. According to ESPN, these ratings clearly match the image. According to the channel, the audience figures for the first five races are already 53% higher than those of 2021, with last season being the most successful season ever seen on American television.