Nick & Simon open the VriendenLoterij summer concerts at the Concertgebouw

With the opening concert on July 1, Nick & Simon are once again following in the footsteps of their great examples Simon & Garfunkel. This legendary duo of American singers performed on May 2, 1970 at the Concertgebouw during one of the famous night concerts.

Nick Schilder: “It’s so cool to play the music of Simon & Garfunkel at the Concertgebouw with the incredible Metropole Orkest. Even now we try to follow in their footsteps again, because they also performed at the Concertgebouw themselves!

In order to make the concert accessible to the greatest number of enthusiasts, it is also offered live.

2,500 musicians, 75 concerts, 27 orchestras and countless ensembles in Amsterdam for the music festival



After two editions with restrictions, the VriendenLoterij ZomerConcerten will return in the summer of 2022 for a big edition. The Concertgebouw welcomes more than 2,500 musicians for the 75 concerts in total. Symphony orchestras come to Amsterdam from the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Austria, UK, USA and even South America. This also includes eight youth orchestras such as the European Union Youth Orchestra, the United States National Youth Orchestra and the Filármonica Joven de Colombia. In addition to popular works such as Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Dvorák’s New World Symphony, seven film music concerts are also on the program this year.

A few highlights



The Concertgebouw Jazz Orchestra and singer Sabrina Starke will pay tribute to Nina Simone. There is also a selection of young talents. Think of soprano Laetitia Gerards, singer Nai Barghouti, Chineke! Junior Orchestra, the Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester, violinists Randall Goosby and Noa Wildschut, cellists Victor Julien-Laferrière and Abel Selaocoe, and pianist Alexandre Kantorow. There’s plenty of movie soundtracks to listen to, too, like Star Wars Return of the Jedi (with the movie on the big screen), A Tribute to John Williams, and superhero movie soundtracks.

About FriendsLottery Summer Concerts



The Royal Concertgebouw has been celebrating summer with music for over thirty years. The summer concert series in July and August has become one of the most visited festivals in our country. The VriendenLoterij (formerly BankGiro Loterij) has been a partner of the summer concerts since 2019. The partnership fits perfectly into the philosophy of the VriendenLoterij and the Het Concertgebouw to allow a wider audience to discover the beauty of live music through accessible concerts in an informal atmosphere. FriendsLottery participants get a 50% discount on all summer concerts, which they can also purchase first.



