Lines at TSA are worst theyve seen at Dodo Finance

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is currently grappling with unprecedentedly long lines and delays during the holiday travel season, surpassing even the busiest day of Thanksgiving. On Saturday morning, a concerned traveler contacted Channel 9 News to report that the congestion at the airport was the worst they had ever witnessed during a holiday period.

To exacerbate the situation, only two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lines are operational, with one exclusive for PreCheck members. This limited capacity has resulted in substantial delays for passengers trying to reach their terminals and catch their scheduled flights. As early as 5:30 a.m., the wait time to get through TSA was already reported to be 45 minutes, and experts predict it will worsen throughout the day.

Despite the chaos, some passengers feel that the situation is relatively managed and argue that it could be even more chaotic for those arriving later in the day. TSA authorities have anticipated a busier travel season compared to the previous year, with December 21, December 22, and January 1 expected to be the peak days of congestion.

During the Thanksgiving travel period, TSA screened an astonishing 30 million passengers, setting a national record for the highest number of passengers screened in a single day. To help alleviate delays, TSA suggests travelers pack smart, arrive early, have their correct identification ready, ensure gifts are unwrapped, and enroll in TSA PreCheck for expedited screening.

As of 6:45 a.m., American Airlines has reported nine flight delays of over 15 minutes; however, this number has since escalated to 17. Concerned about the lack of alternate checkpoints and the root cause of the ongoing issues, Channel 9 has reached out to airport officials and TSA for clarification.

This situation is a developing story, and as more information becomes available, regular updates will be provided. Travelers are advised to stay tuned to Channel 9 News for the latest developments and plan their travel accordingly to mitigate any potential disruptions.

