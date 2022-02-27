GOES – Leendert van de Velde (30) has been appointed as a board member of ZLTO Council Zeeland from 21 February 2022. He succeeds outgoing director Rinco de Koeijer.





President of the ZLTO Council Zeeland Joris Baecke welcomes the arrival of Leendert van de Velde: “Leendert is a motivated young entrepreneur who has already acquired the necessary experience in advocacy. He is a young driver with a fresh outlook on business. From his role as director at ZAJK, he knows the files of Zeeland and is able to translate them in the interest of a good future perspective.

dreischor

Leendert comes from an arable farm in Dreischor which he runs with his brothers and parents. The main branch of the company is the seed potato, in which he has already specialized during his training in various companies. Asked about his spearheads within the ZLTO Council Zeeland, the brand new director of the ZLTO replies: “The agricultural sector is of vital importance. A sector capable of supplying a large part of the world with healthy food. This sector is firmly rooted in Zeeland and the many farms in our province deserve to be put into perspective. The farmer’s remuneration model must remain intact and evolve for the better. In addition, I want to work with the other members of ZLTO Council Zeeland to acquire knowledge together and practically translate it into the worksite of our members, so that the companies are future-proof. I also want to use my role as manager of ZAJK to promote the interests of young farmers in the province. After all, youth is the future! »