The sailor worked on the ship Lady Anastasia for almost ten years. The 7 million euro yacht is located in the marina of El Toro in Mallorca. worth. The owner is the wealthy Russian Alexander Mijeev. He served as CEO of the Russian Helicopter Corporation, a company that produces helicopters primarily for the Russian military. In 2016, Mijeev became the director of an arms factory that supplied Vladimir Putin’s troops. Both companies are part of the state-owned Rostec, which includes 15 holdings active in aviation, armaments and electronics.

The Ukrainian sailor went crazy when he saw a Russian missile hitting a building in Ukraine on television. Especially when he realized that his boss’s company produced this rocket. He was aiming for revenge. He found it by opening valves in the engine room and in another compartment of the ship.

The Ukrainian warned three crew members to abandon ship. They started shouting that he was crazy. He then reminded them that they too were Ukrainians and that he would take full responsibility. Nevertheless, these crew members, accompanied by a few people from the port, tried to plug the water leak.

When the police arrived, the sailor told officers that the owner of the ship is a criminal who makes his living selling weapons that kill Ukrainians.

The ship was substantially damaged. The sailor was arrested and then released pending trial.

The luxury yacht was built by Auckland Sensation Yacht shipyards in New Zealand. It has a length of 47 meters, three decks finished in teak and a sailing capacity of 23 knots. Inside the yacht, everything is luxurious and designed to comfortably accommodate ten guests in five suites. It also offers room for a crew of nine. The hull is aluminum with a polyester superstructure. The yacht is fitted with two Caterpillar 2,650 hp diesel engines. This allows her to cruise comfortably at 21 knots and reach a top speed of 23 knots.