Disney will develop residential areas in the United States

BURBANK (AP/BLOOMBERG) – The Walt Disney entertainment group will develop residential areas in the United States. For example, the American company plans to build a neighborhood in the desert near Rancho Mirage in California with estates, single-family homes and apartments where people can live. There will also be facilities such as a hotel, as well as a kind of oasis in which you can swim. Disney also wants to organize relaxation activities, for example, throughout the year.

According to the company, similar real estate projects will be implemented later in other regions of the country. To this end, Disney is also creating a new business unit, called Storyliving by Disney. The experts who designed Disney’s theme parks should also be involved in building the new neighborhoods. But it is not yet clear if and to what extent such a residential complex will be imbued with the Disney brand. No financial details have yet been released.

This isn’t the first time Disney has invested in the homes. For example, in the 1990s, the company already developed the town of Celebration in Florida, which today is home to almost 10,000 people. It’s not far from the Disney theme parks near Orlando. For the first new residential area in California, Disney will partner with DMB Development, based in Arizona, which specializes in setting up this type of project.