Jonker satisfied after Orange women’s wins with new system
National coach Andries Jonker watched with satisfaction the Dutch footballers’ two exhibition matches against Costa Rica and Denmark. “Overall I’m happy. We played very well, tried a way of playing and won twice,” Jonker said after the 2-0 win over the Danes. On Friday, Orange had already won 4-0 against Costa Rica.
The coach also had points of criticism. In the second half, Jonker noticed the recklessness, taking a 2-0 lead after goals from Dominique Janssen and Lineth Beerensteyn. “There are still times when you see laziness, Dutch laziness. You have to unlearn that. It will soon be a World Cup. If you take it 2-1 like that and it becomes 2-2, I will do something thing about it again,” Jonker told ESPN after the final friendly of this year. The World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand next summer.
Jonker has again experimented with a 5-3-2 formation, which he sees as an alternative to the usual 4-3-3. Sherida Spitse was at center back instead of midfield, where the captain usually plays. “She’s already shown in training that she can do it well. And she’s done it now in a match against a decent opponent,” Jonker said with satisfaction. “This team has a lot of opportunities to perform different ways of playing. The selection has also expanded. Today five players are missing and you don’t notice it.”
