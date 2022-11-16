The coach also had points of criticism. In the second half, Jonker noticed the recklessness, taking a 2-0 lead after goals from Dominique Janssen and Lineth Beerensteyn. “There are still times when you see laziness, Dutch laziness. You have to unlearn that. It will soon be a World Cup. If you take it 2-1 like that and it becomes 2-2, I will do something thing about it again,” Jonker told ESPN after the final friendly of this year. The World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand next summer.