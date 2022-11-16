Zeist, November 16, 2022 – Team ITG has unveiled a new growth strategy in combination with its CanopyDeploy software. The martech company will continue its marketing automation software under one name: Deployteq. This includes a renewed logo, updated color scheme and a more powerful identity as part of a brand refresh. The team, led by Sjuul van der Leeuw, thus strengthens the positioning of the platform designed and built in-house and the associated services.

“After years of success in growing the number of users and the functionality of our marketing automation platform, it’s time for the next phase of growth. Together with our CRM consultants, our platform experts and all of our partners, we will take our software to an even higher level in the years to come. That’s why we’re bringing the Team ITG and CanopyDeploy brands together under one name and logo: Deployteq. I’m very excited about this new design, which reflects the ambition and successes we achieve every day with our customers. The new look and feel matches our strong positioning and direction.” – Sjuul van der Leeuw, CEO of Deployteq.

The ITG team and CanopyDeploy have made several brand identity updates, including a sleek new logo, updated color palette, and stronger voice tone. These updates reflect the current focus on technology, and the addition of a playful, modern use of color and gradients alludes to the importance of creativity, in keeping with the old CanopyDeploy’s tagline – now Deployteq: Simplify. Automatique. Create.

“We have made these updates to our brand image to align Deployteq more with our technology experience and at the same time bring it closer to our (international) target group. The combination of our platform and our team of dedicated service experts allows our clients to take their marketing automation to the next level. We confidently used powerful, minimalist and inclusive content to position our business even better,” says Sjuul van der Leeuw.

“We know that users of our Deployteq platform are ambassadors because of its user-friendliness and extensive functionality. In addition to the brand refresh, we are investing and innovating even more in our platform in the form of additional channels, optimized UX/UI, analytics features and more advanced transactional email flows. explains Sjuul van der Leeuw.

“This update stems from our focus on innovation, growth and the people behind the technology, so they are very excited to share the renewed identity with the rest of the world. Please contact our Marketing Director paulinebuild @deployteq.com if you want to know more about it.

About Deployteq

Deployteq was founded in 1999. With headquarters in Huister Heide and employees in offices across Europe, UK, US and New Zealand, Deployteq is transforming the way global and local brands do their marketing. Deployteq is the software provider and marketing partner for customers such as Transavia, Wehkamp, ​​Achmea and Ziggo.

Deployteq is an ambitious SaaS marketing automation platform with in-house support services. With this SaaS solution, global brands across different industries optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of their omnichannel marketing.

Note for editors, not for publication:

For more information, media can contact Pauline Buil, Marketing Director at Deployteq, at [email protected]