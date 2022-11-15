MIDDELBURG – The province of Zeeland is receiving government funds to speed up housing construction and improve public transport, among other things.





This is the result of the annual consultation of the Multiannual Infrastructure, Land Use Planning and Transport Programme. MP Harry van der Maas from the province of Zeeland sat down at the table on behalf of Zeeland. He met with Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management), Secretary of State Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure and Water Management) and Minister Hugo de Jonge (Habitat and Spatial Planning).

Public transport

During the consultation, Van der Maas spoke about the Zeeland Regional Mobility Strategy that the province and municipalities of Zeeland established last year. This is an important topic for Zeeland, as public transport will take a different shape in the coming years. This is new for Zeeland and at the same time unique in the Netherlands. “Government support is desirable to achieve a fully-fledged sustainable mobility system. That is why it has been agreed that in 2023 the government will organize a conference with Zeeland on the introduction of the new transport system and the challenges it entails.

In addition, it has been agreed that the government will make available a maximum of 500,000 euros via two grant moments in 2022 and 2023 for the realization of shared mobility hubs in Zeeland, in order to improve the use of shared mobility. and alternative trips in Zeeland. .

The government is also making 3.9 million euros available to develop the Goes train and bus station into a mobility hub where travelers can stay and switch from one form of mobility to another.

Housing and accessibility

There were also discussions about housing and accessibility. Over the next 10 years, the firm will make 7.5 billion euros available as a quality boost for mobility, accessibility and mobility transition in the Netherlands. The new residential areas will be and will remain accessible by public transport, bicycle and car. During these consultations, final agreements were reached for Zeeland on financial contributions for accelerating large-scale housing construction at three sites through accessibility and infrastructure measures. These are contributions for the sites of Zierikzee (6.8 million), Terneuzen (6.3 million) and Hulst (1.1 million). With these contributions and the input of local authorities, these projects can be tackled more quickly.