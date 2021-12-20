Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after a trip to the space station: “It’s easy to pee” | Abroad

Maezawa landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan with cameraman Yozo Hirano and cosmonaut Aleksandr Misurkin. The footage shows them emerging from the Soyuz capsule they landed in. Russian space agency Roskosmos confirms that astronauts are doing well.

Billionaire Maezawa announced in 2018 with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk that the Japanese would be making space travel around the moon within a few years. He wants to do it with Starship, a spacecraft that SpaceX is currently developing. Maezawa wants to take several artists with them and give them inspiration for new works along the journey. Lunar flight is scheduled for 2023.

Daily activities

Maezawa is the founder of Zozotown, one of the largest online fashion stores in Japan. His net worth is estimated to be around 1.8 billion euros. The Japanese made videos for his YouTube subscribers during the space trip. He told, among other things, how everyday things like going to the bathroom and brushing your teeth are done in space. “Peeing is very easy,” Maezawa says in one of her videos, which also shows the funnel system used by astronauts. He also showed how to drink tea, eat candy, sleep and play the drums without gravity.