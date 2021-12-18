Win the Storytel Reader with 3 months of free Storytel

It’s almost the holidays and you take the time to read or listen to a good book. If this sounds like you, then you should definitely participate in today’s AW Giveaway.

Storyteller

With the Storyteller you can read e-books and listen to audio books. This way you can listen to an audiobook in the car on the road and continue reading at home where you left off. Listening to audiobooks on the Storytel Reader is possible with wireless headphones or speakers, but also with wired headphones thanks to the 3.5mm headphone connection. According to the service, the 8 GB memory is enough to store 3000 books on the device, and these can also be external files, like epub files. The Reader has a touchscreen, but the device can also be operated with the two physical buttons on the sides. You need a Storytel subscription to use the eReader, but the first three months are completely free with us.

This is how you win the Storytel player with 3 months of free Storytel

Participating during the AW Advent Calendar is not difficult at all. You go to the promotion page and there you answer a number of questions and leave your e-mail address. We raffle the gadget among the participants and the winner will be notified by email. Click on the image below or on this link.



