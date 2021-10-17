| Jackie Groenen is not afraid of the United States: “The best match imaginable”

The Orange Lionesses are not afraid of the reigning world champions USA. Why the Netherlands too? The United States team certainly does not impress in the group stage of the Olympic football tournament. The Netherlands concede more goals than they would like, but have pulled the trigger no less than 21 (!) Times in their 3 group matches.

The resumption of the World Cup final, when the Netherlands lost 2-0, will start at 1:00 p.m. local time on Friday. “Now we have a very good game, maybe the best imaginable,” Groenen told AD. “We’re all looking forward to this, hopefully we can catch them this time around.”

United States Team

In Group G, the United States came second with 4 points and a goal difference of 6-4. These are moderate numbers, although this group with Sweden, Australia and New Zealand is a bit heavier than Orange Group F.

There were times when “The Stars and Stripes” always won it all, and in great numbers too. The United States has reached the final of 5 of 8 World Cups (3 wins), played 5 of 6 Olympic finals (4 wins) and won 8 of 9 Gold Cup appearances.

underestimate

There is of course a chance that this is a temporary decline in fitness in American women. “You can’t underestimate the United States, so that’s not a problem. We’re very sharp and it’s not in our nature to want to avoid a top country, let them come.” Groenen said.