Arrests in Athens to protest against the Beijing Olympics
Greek police have arrested activists who demonstrated in Athens against the Olympic Games scheduled for Beijing. They chanted slogans such as “Boycott Beijing 2022” and “Tibet must be liberated” at the Acropolis, the Students for a Free Tibet organization reports.
Greek police say they arrested two women and a man. Officers also confiscated the flags hanging from the historic structure. It was the flag of Tibet and a flag used by activists in Hong Kong.
In Greece, the Olympic flame will be handed over to Chinese organizers of the Games next week. Critics of Communist leaders in Beijing say it is a shame that China is allowed to host such a prestigious international sporting event.
The protest was joined by activists from Tibet and Hong Kong, two areas that are now part of the People’s Republic of China, according to New York-based Students for a Free Tibet. He annexed Tibet in 1951 and was accused by Tibetans in exile of dismantling the region’s cultural identity.
Hong Kong has long been a British Crown Colony, but has been part of China since 1997. At the time, it promised to grant the metropolis special status for another half a century, but critics say the freedoms of the inhabitants are increasingly restricted in practice.
Human rights group Hong Kong Watch has called on Greek authorities to ignore any call from China to extradite the activists. The organization wants the arrested protesters to be able to return to the United States.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”