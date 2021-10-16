Israel wants to organize the 2030 World Cup with the neighboring country | sport

Israel plans to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday visited Israel’s national training complex near Tel Aviv. Infantino also met Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the World Cup.











“It was a pleasure to meet you and hear your thoughts on Israel as the host of the 2030 World Cup, along with our Arab neighbors,” Bennett wrote on Twitter. “It’s a goal we can all work towards. ”

During his visit, Intantino suggested that Israel could potentially host the 2030 World Cup along with other countries in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates. Last year, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the so-called Abrahamic Accords, intended to normalize relations with Israel.

The FIFA president was also due to visit the Palestinian Football Association this week, but the Palestinians canceled the meeting. They were angry that Infantino had visited the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, which was built on the site of an old Muslim cemetery.

No stadiums

The controversial World Cup will take place in Qatar next year. After that, FIFA wants to expand the field of participants to 48 countries. The United States, Canada and Mexico will host the first “extended” World Cup in 2026. FIFA also plans to host the World Football Tournament more often: every two years instead of once every four years.

For the 2022 World Cup, FIFA needed 12 available stadiums, each accommodating between 40,000 and 80,000 spectators. There will undoubtedly be more for the enlarged World Cup in 2030. Since Israel’s largest stadium has a capacity of 34,000 seats, a lot of construction work will have to be done in the years to come.

