(Belka) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Labid arrived in Morocco today. He is the first high-ranking Israeli diplomat to visit Morocco since the normalization of diplomatic relations last December.

Minister Labit called the visit “historically significant.” He opens the Israeli liaison office in Rabat and meets with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Borita. Prior to his visit, Minister Labit described it as “a continuation of the long-standing friendship and deep roots and traditions between the Jewish community in Morocco and the large community of Israelis with roots in Morocco.” “This will be a moment for political and economic action,” Minister Lapid said. Late last year, Morocco signed an agreement with the United States to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Morocco and Israel decided to open liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv, allowing direct flights between the countries and continuing economic and trade cooperation. In July, passengers on the first commercial flight from Morocco set foot at Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The Moroccan-Israel agreement came after Tel Aviv had already strengthened ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Sudan via the United States. Prior to that, Egypt and Jordan were the only Arab states to have diplomatic relations with Israel. Many Arab countries have refused to recognize the country for decades because of the Palestinian occupation. Palestine therefore considers such diplomatic agreements treasonous. (Belgium)

