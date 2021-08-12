Germany wants to issue visas to all Afghans who have worked with the military
The Taliban see people working with foreign forces, such as translators, as traitors. That is why they are threatened.
Germany has already issued visas to 2,500 people. They are allowed to come to Germany with their family.
No more deported Afghanistan
Germans in Afghanistan are advised to leave soon. The German Foreign Ministry says the embassy cannot guarantee that people will leave the country if the situation worsens.
Germany will suspend deported Afghanistan until the end of the month. The Netherlands will no longer expel Afghanistan from the country.
The Taliban are making significant progress and have already captured the tenth provincial city in a week. Today Ghajini’s turn came about 150 kilometers southwest of the capital Kabul. The city of Tarin Gaud, the capital of Uruzgan province, is also to be captured by the Taliban.
The progress of the jihadists coincides with the withdrawal of international soldiers from Afghanistan. The United States is currently in the process of withdrawing. Other countries, including the Netherlands, have completed their missions in Afghanistan this year.