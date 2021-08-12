The Taliban see people working with foreign forces, such as translators, as traitors. That is why they are threatened.

Germany has already issued visas to 2,500 people. They are allowed to come to Germany with their family.

No more deported Afghanistan

Germans in Afghanistan are advised to leave soon. The German Foreign Ministry says the embassy cannot guarantee that people will leave the country if the situation worsens.

Germany will suspend deported Afghanistan until the end of the month. The Netherlands will no longer expel Afghanistan from the country.