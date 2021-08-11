Stock

The scientists who wrote the report are very concerned and talk about ‘code red’ for humanity. Humans have changed the environment at an ‘unprecedented rate’. In the absence of a rapid reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, the risk of catastrophic earthquakes is increasing. The climate group sees the same uncertainty as to whether it can mobilize will for humanity and avoid a more dark future.

No doubt

The Spanish minister stressed that the IPCC document on the pace of climate change was “beyond doubt” and that “now is the time to act and act.”

“This needs to be done because of the impact it has had globally, but it needs to be done more precisely at the regional level.”

In this sense, the Minister expressed the need to use corrective measures and avoid delaying the ‘horizon of 2050, and the horizon of 2030’.

The role of scientific evidence

Ribeira stressed the role that scientific evidence must play as a mechanism for change, “to promote change in our growth model and economic system” to tackle climate change. “Very profound and significant changes” are needed to be at “reasonable risk levels”.

If the international community does not take action to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, this report raises temperatures above 1.5 C to 2 C.

Spanish Contribution to Climate Reporting

Ribeira also highlighted Spain’s contribution to the report. It has an interactive atlas (Can be found through this link) Will allow some of the results of the report to be examined at the regional level. The team that created the atlas was led by Spanish scientist Jose Manuel Gutierrez, the Instituto de Fesica de Condabria and the Superior Council of Scientific Research (CSIC).

Three other Spanish researchers co-authored the report: Francisco Toplas Reyes (Barcelona Supercomputing Center), Sergio Faria (Basque Center for Climate Change), and Sergio Vicente-Serrano (Byronian Environmental Institute).

The climate report was presented ahead of a major UN climate change conference in Glasgow starting in late October. World leaders must make decisions there to reduce the inevitable global warming.

Global problems due to extreme weather

Scientists are on high alert at a time of severe weather problems in many parts of the planet. Heat recordings in the United States include wildfires in Canada and the United States, fires in Siberia and fires in southeastern Europe. According to the authors of the report, a severe fire that will destroy both hemispheres in the summer is almost impossible in a world untouched by human activities.