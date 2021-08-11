The growth of trade is mainly related to the European Union, says Evelyn Pura, Estonia’s chief analyst.

He said: “In June, exports grew to more than மில்லியன் 200 million and imports to more than million 300 million.

In June, Estonia’s exports were worth 1.5 1.5 billion, while imports stood at 1. 1.7 billion, the highest value of Estonia’s imports at current prices.

The trade deficit was 235 million euros, 224 million euros higher than in June 2020, the highest level since December 2019.

Import

Mineral fuels, transport equipment, electrical equipment, machinery and machinery were the major imports in June 2021.

Imports of mineral fuels increased sharply (156 million euros), followed by imports of transport equipment (90 million euros) and machinery and machinery equipment (51 million euros increase).

Finland, Russia and Germany are the most important countries in terms of imports, the share of origin and the growth of imports.

Importation of mineral fuels and softwood from Russia, electricity from Finland and passenger cars from Germany were the main drivers.

Estonia’s foreign trade within the month Source: Statistics of Estonia

Export

Electrical equipment, mineral fuels, wood and wood products were the major exports in June 2021, while there was a huge increase in exports of mineral fuels (+ € 84 million), electrical equipment (+ € 47 million) and transport. According to Estonia, equipment (more than 32 million) between June 2020 and June 2021.

Finland, Sweden and Latvia are Estonia’s best export destinations, while Latvia sees an increase in electricity exports, while the United States and telecommunications equipment exports have the largest increase.

An increase in exports to the Netherlands has also been reported for refined fuel oil.

Re-exports from Estonia increased by 28 per cent and domestic exports by 25 per cent. Seventy percent of total exports are of Estonian descent, the largest increase in processed fuels, softwood sawdust, wood doors and communications equipment.

