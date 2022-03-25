‘Is It Cake?’: Netflix’s absurd reality show about realistic cakes becomes the most-watched series

Fri. Mar 25th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Conceptual art founder Lawrence Weiner (1942-2021) resisted established art throughout his life Conceptual art founder Lawrence Weiner (1942-2021) resisted established art throughout his life 3 min read

Conceptual art founder Lawrence Weiner (1942-2021) resisted established art throughout his life

Maggie Benson 8 hours ago 52
Netflix gets fierce competition from YouTube with free streaming service Netflix gets fierce competition from YouTube with free streaming service 2 min read

Netflix gets fierce competition from YouTube with free streaming service

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 95
Jordan Peele's stamp is clearly visible in the new Candyman ★★★★☆ Jordan Peele’s stamp is clearly visible in the new Candyman ★★★★☆ 2 min read

Jordan Peele’s stamp is clearly visible in the new Candyman ★★★★☆

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 183
Presentation of the Master in Communication Sciences — Department of Communication Sciences — Ghent University Presentation of the Master in Communication Sciences — Department of Communication Sciences — Ghent University 5 min read

Presentation of the Master in Communication Sciences — Department of Communication Sciences — Ghent University

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 97
Donald Trump could be prosecuted for his role in the storming of the Capitol Donald Trump could be prosecuted for his role in the storming of the Capitol 4 min read

Donald Trump could be prosecuted for his role in the storming of the Capitol

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 102
Anna Sorokin still in America despite deportation reports Anna Sorokin still in America despite deportation reports 2 min read

Anna Sorokin still in America despite deportation reports

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 107

You may have missed

‘Is It Cake?’: Absurde Netflix-realityshow over realistische taarten schopt het tot meest bekeken serie ‘Is It Cake?’: Netflix’s absurd reality show about realistic cakes becomes the most-watched series 2 min read

‘Is It Cake?’: Netflix’s absurd reality show about realistic cakes becomes the most-watched series

Maggie Benson 18 mins ago 19
Verenigde Staten vaccineren al hun diplomaten, Oostenrijk helpt met vaccins voor Balkanlanden ‘Cabinet: basic grant of 255 euros per student away from home’ 2 min read

‘Cabinet: basic grant of 255 euros per student away from home’

Phil Schwartz 20 mins ago 14
Ecuador and Uruguay at the World Cup, Antony makes his basic debut for Brazil | Soccer Ecuador and Uruguay at the World Cup, Antony makes his basic debut for Brazil | Soccer 2 min read

Ecuador and Uruguay at the World Cup, Antony makes his basic debut for Brazil | Soccer

Queenie Bell 21 mins ago 20
Prince Harry's lawyer reprimanded by a judge: "Completely unacceptable" | royals Prince Harry’s lawyer reprimanded by a judge: “Completely unacceptable” | royals 1 min read

Prince Harry’s lawyer reprimanded by a judge: “Completely unacceptable” | royals

Harold Manning 25 mins ago 22