iOS 15 gets improved notifications and helps focus

Apple has tonight iOS 15 unveiled, the major update of the operating system of the iPhone that will appear in the fall. The company did so at WWDC, its annual developer conference. All iPhones running iOS 14 will also receive the update to iOS 15.

The notification screen gets a major upgrade in iOS 15. Notifications are grouped together in a summary, so you no longer need to scroll through a long list of messages. To do this, Apple examines the use of your application through artificial intelligence. According to Apple, people’s notifications are always displayed as notifications.

Focus on FaceTime

Focus is a new way to interact with your iPhone in different situations. For example, you can activate a focus on work or a focus on sports. Each focus prioritizes different notifications and it is even possible to rearrange the home screen. For example, you can automatically hide distractions such as games at work, but bring them to the fore at home.

FaceTime benefits from several improvements, including the ability to invite people without an Apple device to a call. They just open a FaceTime link in the browser.

Minor improvements

The Messages (iMessage) app has a new feature: shared with you. It makes it easy to send articles, photos, music and more. The camera app has the additional Live Text feature, which allows you to select, copy and paste texts that you see in the real world with your phone’s camera. It also works with saved photos.

The Weather app has been redesigned to provide a better view of the weather forecast, including a full screen weather display. Wallet app gets keys to unlock cars and doors. Identity cards could also be added to the app soon, but only in the United States for now.