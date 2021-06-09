iOS 15 gets improved notifications and helps focus
Apple has tonight iOS 15 unveiled, the major update of the operating system of the iPhone that will appear in the fall. The company did so at WWDC, its annual developer conference. All iPhones running iOS 14 will also receive the update to iOS 15.
The notification screen gets a major upgrade in iOS 15. Notifications are grouped together in a summary, so you no longer need to scroll through a long list of messages. To do this, Apple examines the use of your application through artificial intelligence. According to Apple, people’s notifications are always displayed as notifications.
Focus on FaceTime
Focus is a new way to interact with your iPhone in different situations. For example, you can activate a focus on work or a focus on sports. Each focus prioritizes different notifications and it is even possible to rearrange the home screen. For example, you can automatically hide distractions such as games at work, but bring them to the fore at home.
FaceTime benefits from several improvements, including the ability to invite people without an Apple device to a call. They just open a FaceTime link in the browser.
Minor improvements
The Messages (iMessage) app has a new feature: shared with you. It makes it easy to send articles, photos, music and more. The camera app has the additional Live Text feature, which allows you to select, copy and paste texts that you see in the real world with your phone’s camera. It also works with saved photos.
The Weather app has been redesigned to provide a better view of the weather forecast, including a full screen weather display. Wallet app gets keys to unlock cars and doors. Identity cards could also be added to the app soon, but only in the United States for now.
New privacy features
Apple is also introducing new privacy features. The Apple Privacy Report is a preview that makes it clear whether apps want to see your location or your contacts. In Mail, Apple makes sure your behavior can no longer be simply tracked. This way your IP address is protected and businesses can no longer see if you have opened their mail.
The virtual assistant Siri will soon work completely offline, to ensure user privacy. iCloud + is a new part of Apple’s iCloud plan with a focus on privacy. For example, it is possible to surf with more confidentiality via Safari. Even Apple can’t see what you’re doing. These functions will not be available in China and some other countries for legal reasons.
Hide My Email allows you to create email addresses when you sign up for a service. With iCloud +, it is also possible to connect an unlimited number of security cameras, without affecting your storage space. iCloud + doesn’t cost anything extra.
Siri on third-party devices
Voice Assistant Siri will first work on third-party smart home devices later this year. It’s not yet clear which brands and devices will support Siri, but Apple promises the same privacy protections as it does on its own devices. The company introduced an Ecobee-branded smart thermostat with built-in Siri controls.
Siri can also launch movies and series through Apple TV later this year. If you watch TV through Apple TV, audio can soon be sent to Apple’s HomePod smart speakers in your home. Apple also promises to support the new global smart home standard Matter.