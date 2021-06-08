Zaire Krieger inaugural poem by new translator Amanda Gorman | Culture

Rijneveld returned the mission in February, because there had been a stir about his choice. On social media, many wondered why the white Rijneveld was chosen and not, for example, an Afro-Dutch writer.

“I am shocked at the fuss over my involvement in spreading Amanda Gorman’s message and I understand people who feel hurt by Meulenhoff’s choice to ask me,” Rijneveld said via social media. “I considered it my biggest task to maintain his strength, tone and style. However, I realize that I am able to think and feel this way, where many are not. I still want his ideas to reach as many readers as possible and open many hearts. “

The choice has now fallen on Zaire Krieger, 25, who, like Gorman, is a poet and an artist of the word. She says she will put “her heart and soul into this job”. “This is one of the first steps towards diversity in a literary landscape where the art of words in all its forms, for all groups, can be celebrated. “

Gorman rose to fame in January when she recited The Hill We Climb during Joe Biden’s inauguration as President of the United States.