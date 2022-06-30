In this edition of the Internationalization Monitor, we provide an overview of international trade in services: how has it developed in recent years and what role do services play in the Dutch production of goods and services and in their export? What factors can impede trade in services and to what extent do companies wishing to start exporting services or expanding their services exports face them?

The Internationalization Monitor describes internationalization trends and their consequences for the Dutch economy and society. The publication is published four times a year and is part of the CBS Globalization development and publishing program, commissioned by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The goal of the Globalization Research program is to gain new insights into globalization for the benefit of practice, policy, and science. The core of the approach is the integration of various sources and already available microdata, combined with the application of advanced statistical methods such as I/O analysis. The results of these new statistics and accompanying analyzes are published in Internationalization Monitor.